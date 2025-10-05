<p>New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nia">NIA</a>) has chargesheeted 11 accused ved in connection with the terror attack on a police station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a> that was orchestrated by a banned Khalistani outfit, officials said.</p><p>The arrested accused have been charged on Saturday under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and Explosive Substances Act. The chargesheet was filed before an special NIA court in Mohali, Punjab, an official statement said.</p><p>Another 11 accused identified in the case are absconding.</p>.NIA court awards eight-years rigorous imprisonment to two men in 2019 ISIS case.<p>Foreign-based handlers of the proscribed terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) -- Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, Mannu Agwan and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Navasherian -- had publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place on April 6 this year, the statement said.</p><p>The rocket propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Qila Lal Singh police station in Batala district was executed by BKI members, with active support from foreign-based operatives, with the intent to spread terror and promote the agenda of anti-India groups, it said.</p><p>Investigations by the NIA, which took over the case from the state police in May, revealed that the conspiracy was directed by foreign-based terror operatives, who exploited family ties and other vulnerabilities.</p><p>They used social media platforms to radicalise and recruit vulnerable youth from Punjab to unleash terrorism against India, the probe agency said.</p><p>The NIA is continuing to investigate the case in an effort to nab the absconders and any other unidentified conspirators involved in the attack, it added.</p>