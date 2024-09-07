Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

One passenger killed, 16 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Pathankot

Police said the accident took place near Bungal Badhani village in Pathankot after the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 September 2024, 09:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chandigarh: One passenger was killed and sixteen sustained injuries after a bus from Himachal Pradesh overturned in Punjab's Pathankot on Saturday, police said.

The wounded, two of them with serious injuries, were admitted to a local hospital, they said.

Police said the accident took place near Bungal Badhani village in Pathankot after the driver of the bus lost control over the vehicle.

Himachal Pradesh roadways bus was coming from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh and was heading towards Amritsar, they added.

Police said a 22-year-old passenger from Punjab's Batala died in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2024, 09:21 IST
India NewsAccidentRoad accidentPathankot

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT