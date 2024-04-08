Oppn parties slam CM Mann for AAP protest at Khatkar Kalan against Kejriwal's arrest

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal said, 'It is shocking that Bhagwant Mann, who has used to swear by the name of the martyr, misused the Shaheed Bhagat Singh museum to hold a party protest which seeks the release of Kejriwal who has been denied bail in the liquor scam case by courts.'

During his Punjab Bachao Yatra in Samrala and Bassi Pathana, Badal urged people to boycott Mann and accused the chief minister of 'insulting' Bhagat Singh by 'misusing' his native village.