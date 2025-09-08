Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab: Congress rejects Rs 20,000 per acre crop damage compensation

The party also said that allowing farmers to sell sand from their fields is not any special favour to them.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 17:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 17:45 IST
India NewsCongressPunjabfloodscrop damaged

Follow us on :

Follow Us