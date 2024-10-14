Home
Punjab gram panchayat election to be held on October 15

Polling for the post of 'Sarpanch' and 'Panch' will be held from 8 am till 4 pm through ballot boxes.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 15:22 IST

Published 14 October 2024, 15:22 IST
