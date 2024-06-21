Punjab inks MoU with Microsoft to enhance skill of 10,000 youth

Chandigarh: Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding with Microsoft to ingrain essential skills to at least 10,000 youth of the state in a year.

The MoU was signed here by PSDM Director Amrit Singh and Country Head Education Microsoft Corporation (India) Sanjay Dhingra, said an official statement.

Punjab's Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said that this collaboration will pave the way to inculcate skills to 10,000 youth in the state with essential digital productivity skills, employability skills, English communication skills, entrepreneurship skills, and technology skills, including cloud, artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security and sustainability.