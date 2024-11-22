Home
Punjab police nabs two gangsters after shootout in Jalandhar

Police seized seven weapons along with six magazines and as many cartridges from their possession, he added.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 11:16 IST

Published 22 November 2024, 11:16 IST
