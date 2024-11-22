Punjab police nabs two gangsters after shootout in Jalandhar

<p>Chandigarh: Two members of the dreaded 'Landa gang' were arrested on Friday following an intense exchange of fire on the outskirts of Pholriwal village in Jalandhar, police said.</p>.<p>"Over 50 shots were fired by both the sides," Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said, adding the two gang members and as many police officers were injured in the shootout.</p>.<p>Police seized seven weapons along with six magazines and as many cartridges from their possession, he added.</p>.Four arrested for 'killing' ex-sarpanch in Odisha's Bhadrak.<p>Yadav said that following an intelligence input about the presence of Landa gang members in the Jalandhar Commissionerate area, police launched an extensive operation and traced them near Pholriwal village.</p>.<p>During a chase, the gangsters opened fire, prompting the police parties to retaliate, he said.</p>.<p>Those arrested have been identified as Jaskaran, a resident of Bheekha Nangal in Kartarpur, and Fatehdeep Singh, a native of Mohalla Thanedaara in Phagwara.</p>.<p>The duo have been arrested in connection with a case registered at Jalandhar's Sadar Police Station, a statement said.</p>.<p>Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the two accused were involved in numerous heinous crimes, including extortion, murder and attempt to murder.</p>.<p>They were also instrumental in providing logistical support to other gang members and supplying weapons to criminal outfits, he added.</p>.<p>Sharma said preliminary investigations have revealed that both the gangsters were directly in touch with the Canada-based Landa group and were hatching a conspiracy to eliminate two people belonging to their rival gang.</p>.<p>He said that injured gangsters and police officers were undergoing medical treatment at a local hospital. Further investigations are underway to uncover their network and possible linkages to other criminal groups, the police officer added.</p>