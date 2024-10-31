Punjab Police bust interstate arms smuggling module, 7 operatives arrested

<p>Chandigarh: In a breakthrough, the Amritsar Police Commissionerate has dismantled an interstate weapons smuggling module with seven of its operatives apprehended, a top police officer said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The module is linked to USA-based Dilpreet Singh, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, adding that 12 pistols, 16 magazines, and 23 cartridges were seized.</p>.<p>"Preliminary investigations revealed that the module was providing logistical support to various gangs by procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh.</p>.<p>"An FIR has been registered at police station Islamabad (in Amritsar), and a thorough investigation is ongoing to identify others involved in the network," the DGP posted on X.</p>.<p>He said the Punjab Police is committed to taking strict action against organized crime and illegal weapons trafficking and is working to uncover all forward and backward linkages within the network. </p>