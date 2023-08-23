Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Punjab: Schools closed till Aug 26 due to heavy rains

Several parts of Punjab witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday, which led to flood-like situation on many roads and low-lying areas.
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 12:04 IST

Follow Us

The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered closure of all schools till August 26 in the wake of heavy rains in different parts of the state.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the state government has ordered holidays with immediate effect in all schools -- government, aided, recognised and private -- due to the heavy rains, which have caused flooding in different districts of the state.

Several parts of Punjab witnessed heavy rains on Wednesday, which led to flood-like situation on many roads and low-lying areas.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 August 2023, 12:04 IST)
India NewsPunjabRainfall

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT