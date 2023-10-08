Punjab's Tarn Taran received 80 per cent more rains than average this monsoon season

In June, Haryana received 48 percent rains in excess, 59 percent more rains in July, but rain deficit in the state in August and September was 60 percent and 42 percent, respectively.

Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panchkula and Panipat were among the districts which received more rains than average during the monsoon period while Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar and Jind were among the deficit rain districts during the entire monsoon period.