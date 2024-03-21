Row over IVF availed by Moosewala's mother: Show cause issued to Punjab principal secretary, health

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has issued a show cause notice to the principal secretary, health, for not taking up the issue of the IVF treatment availed by slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother with the chief minister and the health minister.

Terming it as a 'serious lapse', the state government asked Ajoy Sharma, the principal secretary, health, to show cause within two weeks as to why proceedings under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 should not be initiated against him.

The development came after Balkaur Singh, the father of Sidhu Moosewala, accused the Punjab government of harassing him over the birth of his second son.

"Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, sought a report from you regarding IVF treatment of Charan Kaur (Sidhu Moosewala's mother). In light of the provisions of Rules of Business, 1992 and given the significance of the issue involved, you were required to bring it to the notice of your minister-in-charge and chief minister and take their orders regarding further course of action," the notice stated.

"However, you proceeded to act in the matter without bringing this issue to the notice of your minister-in-charge and chief minister and without taking any orders from them," it read.

The notice further read, "This is a serious lapse on your part. Hence, you are asked to show cause within two weeks as to why proceedings under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 should not be initiated against you," it further said.