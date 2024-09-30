Rs 60 lakh, land for donation: Candidates go all out for unanimous election to Punjab gram panchayats

<p>The Punjab government is slated to hold the gram panchayat polls on October 15, following a rap from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.</p><p>Voting for the 13,237 gram panchayats will take place after a gap of five years. </p><p>Candidates are going all out to ensure they get elected unanimously, <em>Indian Express</em> <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chandigarh/punjab-elections-candidates-land-donations-efforts-9595405/?ref=latestnews_hp" rel="nofollow">reported</a>, citing the example of one Manjot Singh, who at a gurudwara meeting, announced he would spend Rs 50 lakh of his own money for the development of the village. He was willing to pay 50 per cent of this amount on Sunday itself if he were elected unanimously. </p><p>Another villager countered this with an announcement of Rs 60 lakh, also offering to pay half the sum on Sunday. </p>.Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh's father to float political party in Punjab.<p>In another village, candidates offered to donate land. </p><p>One offered 12 kanal land, while another offered 13, and yet one more person offered 14 kanal for a playground, the publication reported. </p><p>A government official told <em>IE</em>, "You can see how important it is to be the sarpanch of a village. People are making big announcements for it. For many in Punjab being a sarpanch is a matter of pride, for some it is to be in power or to be a leader." </p><p>Bhatinda deputy commissioner told the publication "I am not aware of any such proposals by the villagers. However, there is no provision that bars any individual from making any promises for the betterment of the society/panchayat nor is there any provision that bars an individual from making donations towards panchayat for social welfare, whether he/she is a candidate or not. However such promises can’t preclude any other individual from contesting the elections. Any person interested in entering the electoral battle will be facilitated by administration. We are also getting legal opinion on the issue and if so required, will seek guidance from State Election Commission." </p>