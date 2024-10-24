Home
SAD leader and ex-minister Sohan Thandal joins BJP ahead of Punjab bypolls

The BJP is likely to filed Thandal from the Chabbewal (SC) assembly seat, from where it is yet to name its candidate.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 08:41 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 08:41 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPunjabSAD

