Shiromani Akali Dal accepts resignation of Virsa Singh Valtoha

Akal Takht Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh, had summoned Valtoha and taken action against him during an emergency meeting.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 08:59 IST

Published 16 October 2024, 08:59 IST
