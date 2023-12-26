Sidhu ups the ante; factionalism to the fore again in Punjab Congress

New Delhi: Navjot Singh Sidhu has once again become the centre of unrest in Punjab Congress with the cricketer-turned-politician and state leadership engaged in a war of attrition in the midst of the party’s efforts to regain the ground lost to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the 2022 Assembly elections.

The trouble also comes at a time the Punjab Congress is at a war with the central leadership to block any attempts to enter into an alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections.

Leaders like state president Amarinder Singh Warring and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa have taken exception to Sidhu’s solitary efforts ignoring party infrastructure and social media posts targeting other leaders while the ex-cricketer has shot back saying he is only working towards improving the party's standing in the state.