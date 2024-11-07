Home
Two associates of Kaushal-Bambiha gang held after police encounter in Jalandhar

Accused of supplying weapons to gangsters in Punjab and Haryana, the criminals were apprehended following an encounter with the police in Jalandhar on Thursday
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 10:10 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 10:10 IST
India NewsPunjabCrimeGangsterspolice encounterPunjab and Haryana

