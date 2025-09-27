<p>New Delhi: Senior advocate R Venkataramani was on Friday re-appointed as the Attorney General for India for two years.</p>.<p>He has been re-appointed as the top law officer of the country effective October 1.</p>.<p class="bodytext">His present three-year term ends on September 30.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Venkataramani (75) had succeeded veteran jurist K K Venugopal as the attorney general on September 30, 2022. He entered his office the next day.</p>.India slams NATO chief for claiming Trump's tariff made Modi urgently call Putin .<p class="bodytext">The attorney general is a constitutional position and is appointed by the president on the recommendation of the Union government.</p>