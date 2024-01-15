RaGa's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Nagaland after 2 days in Manipur

As he left Manipur, Rahul posted on X, "today Manipur is looking towards the entire country with hopeful eyes. We have to erase the pain from their eyes and light the 'lamp of hope'. Our journey is a balm of unity and love on the soul of India wounded by BJP's politics of division and neglect. We will walk together, we will fight together. To fight for justice, until we get it."

He started his yatra from Sekmai and people had gathered on the streets to have a glimpse of the Congress leader. A number of children had brief interactions with him inside the bus.

A group of children who met him in the bus carried hand-written posters which read, “uncle Rahul, we are India’s future and our future depends on you” and “we walk with you in the journey for ‘nyay’,” he said.

The divisions in the Manipuri society post the ethnic violence in the state was evident during the yatra, as party workers belonging to the Meitei community dropped out before the yatra reached Kangpokpi. Former Chief Minister Ibobi Singh, a Meitei community member, did not accompany Rahul in Kuki-dominated areas.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar pointed out the divide in the society, saying drivers from Meitei community refused to come to Kangpokpi and vice versa.

On Tuesday, Rahul is likely to hold a press conference near Kohima around noon.