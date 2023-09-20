Rahul Gandhi defines Congress’s OBC outreach via his speech on women’s bill

"There is one thing that makes this Bill incomplete. I would have liked to see OBC reservation in this Bill. I think it is very important that a vast chunk of the population, a large chunk of women, should have access to this reservation. That is missing in this Bill," he said.

He also found it strange that the government wants the implementation of the quota after a new census and delimitation exercise, which he wanted removed and the measure implemented immediately. "So I wonder if this is not designed to push the measure by 7-8-9 years..." he said.

Strongly advocating for Caste Census, a theme the Congress has taken up since at least April last year, he said the moment the Opposition raises it, the BJP tries to create a "new distraction, a sudden event so that the OBC population and people look the other way".

He demanded that the Modi government conduct Caste Census and release the data of the exercise conducted by the UPA government. "If you do not release it, we will release it," he said.