Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rahul Gandhi helps barber get essential items for his shop

'I have a promise to every working poor and middle class person of India that I will bring back the smile on their faces,' Gandhi said in his post alongside the video.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 19:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 19:53 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiBarbers

Follow us on :

Follow Us