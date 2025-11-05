LIVE Rahul Gandhi press meet: Congress leader to make 'hydrogen bomb' 'expose' on 'vote chori' shortly

Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a press conference today, a day ahead of first phase of Bihar elections. The LoP will talk about 'vote chori', an allegation he has been levelling against the BJP. Earlier, Rahul had said that a 'hydrogen bomb' type expose on 'vote chori' will be done soon. Stay tuned for live updates from Rahul's presser.