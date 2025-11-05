LIVE
Rahul Gandhi press meet: Congress leader to make 'hydrogen bomb' 'expose' on 'vote chori' shortly
Congress top leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold a press conference today, a day ahead of first phase of Bihar elections. The LoP will talk about 'vote chori', an allegation he has been levelling against the BJP. Earlier, Rahul had said that a 'hydrogen bomb' type expose on 'vote chori' will be done soon. Stay tuned for live updates from Rahul's presser.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 06:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi presser on 'vote chori' | Rahul to make 'hydrogen bomb' type 'expose' on 'vote chori'
PM wants youth to become addicted to reels so that they don't raise questions: Rahul
Modi has a fake degree, alleges Rahul in Bihar
Published 05 November 2025, 04:44 IST