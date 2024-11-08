Rahul Gandhi writes to Donald Trump, Kamala Harris after US elections

<p>Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote to US President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris after the elections there. </p><p>In his letter, the Congress leader congratulated the Republican on the win, expressing a desire for finding a way in which Indians and Americans can work together. </p>.<p>In the letter to Kamala, he congratulated the Democrat for the 'spirited campaign', adding that her 'unifying message of hope would continue to inspire many.' </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>