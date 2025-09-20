Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Rails to the Edge: Laying tracks to frontiers

India accelerates strategic northeastern rail projects, including Bairabi–Sairang and Jiribam–Imphal lines, to strengthen connectivity and counter China’s border infrastructure push.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 22:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Railway Info

Railway Info

Credit: DH Photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 22:19 IST
India NewsRailwaysNortheastSpecialsDH Spotlight

Follow us on :

Follow Us