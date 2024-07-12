Railways add 92 general coaches in 46 long-distance trains

New Delhi: To address overcrowding in trains, Railways on Friday said it has added 92 general category coaches in 46 long-distance trains for passenger convenience.
The Ministry said that 22 other trains have also been identified for the same.
It has provided a list of trains in which additional coaches have been added.
Earlier, the railways received a number of complaints about overcrowding in trains mostly during the summer season.
Some of these trains which connect Karnataka are: 12510/12509 Guwahati Bengaluru Superfast Express,
12976/12975 Jaipur Mysore Superfast Express,12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Express,
16527/16528 Yesvantpur Kannur Express, 16209/16210 Ajmer Mysore Express,
16236/16235 Mysore Tuticorin Express,
16507/16508 Jodhpur Bengaluru Express,
20653/20654 KSR Bengaluru City Belagavi Superfast Express,
17311/17312 Chennai Central Hubli Superfast Express,
12253/12254 Bengaluru Bhagalpur Ang Express, 16559/16590 Bangalore City Sangli Rani Chennamma Express,11301/11302 Mumbai Bengaluru Udyan Express,
"These additional coaches installed in all these trains will provide a lot of relief to the general public in travelling," the ministry said in a statement.
Published 12 July 2024, 16:15 IST