<p>New Delhi: A trial was launched in which the confirmed status of waiting list passengers was announced 24 hours before a train's departure, instead of the current practice of notifying passengers just 4 hours before, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/railway-ministry">Railway Ministry</a> said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Ministry officials assured that the pilot project would become part of the policy only after receiving a positive response from the passengers.</p>.<p>"We have started this pilot project in the Bikaner Division, where charts are being prepared 24 hours before the train departure. The current practice is doing so before 4 hours," Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, said.</p>.<p>He noted that this trial was being done keeping in mind the concerns of passengers who remain uncertain about their journey due to a waiting ticket. </p><p>"Now, if they know 24 hours before that their tickets are confirmed, they can plan their travel better," he added. </p><p>However, once a ticket is confirmed, passengers will lose a substantial chunk of the ticket amount as penalty in case of cancellation.</p>.<p>According to the cancellation policy, if a confirmed ticket is cancelled between 48 hours and 12 hours before departure, passengers will receive 25 per cent of the ticket amount back. If cancelled between 12 hours and 4 hours before departure, they will receive only 50 per cent.</p>.<p>"Seats or berths falling vacant due to cancellation will be filled up through the current booking system," officials said.</p>