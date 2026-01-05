Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Railways spent 80% of gross budgetary support in first three quarters of current fiscal

In the category of safety-related works, 84 per cent of the allocated funds have been utilized.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 16:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsRailway

Follow us on :

Follow Us