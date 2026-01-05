<p>New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday claimed that it has spent 80.54 per cent, which is Rs 2,03,138 crore of the total gross budgetary support (GBS) of Rs 2,52,200 crore, as of the end of December 2025. </p><p>This represents a 6.54 per cent increase in GBS utilization compared to the same period last year (December 2024). The expenditure has primarily focused on safety measures, capacity enhancement, infrastructure modernization, and passenger amenities, the railways said in a statement. </p>.Bullet train project: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw witnesses final breakthrough of tunnel at Delhi Rail Bhawan.<p>In the category of safety-related works, 84 per cent of the allocated funds have been utilized. For capacity augmentation, out of Rs 1,09,238 crore allocated, Rs 76,048 crore (69 per cent) has been expended. Customer amenities have seen 80 per cent utilization, with expenditure amounting to Rs 9,575 crore till December 2025, the statement said. </p><p>The results of consistent capital expenditure (CAPEX) over the last decade are evident in 164 Vande Bharat train services, 30 Amrit Bharat train services, the implementation of the Kavach automatic train protection system, over 99 per cent electrification of the broad-gauge network, and extensive works covering new lines, gauge conversion, track doubling, traffic facilities, investments in PSUs, and metropolitan transport systems, the statement said. </p><p>"These initiatives have significantly improved speed, safety and passenger comfort, while keeping rail travel affordable. With the Vande Bharat Sleeper train set for inauguration shortly, the Indian Railways is poised to transform long-distance rail travel," the press note said. </p><p>"These trends indicate that the Ministry of Railways' GBS expenditure plan is on track, with infrastructural works being executed expeditiously. They also suggest that the targets for FY 2025-26 are likely to be fully achieved," it added.</p>