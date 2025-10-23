Rains expected in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka till October 28: IMD

<p>Chennai: Squally weather with wind speed gusting up to 55 kmph will prevail along Karnataka and Kerala for the next five days as the well-marked low pressure area weakened into a low pressure area and lay over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka, the <a href="https://google.com/search?q=IMD+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyBggCEEUYPTIGCAMQRRg8MgYIBBBFGDzSAQg1NTEwajBqN6gCCLACAfEF8pLlsBSrOdY&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">IMD </a>said here on Thursday. </p><p>Another low pressure area is likely to form over Bay of Bengal on October 24, even as a Depression over the Southeast Arabian Sea moved slowly north-eastwards and lay centered at 0830 hrs IST and is likely to move north-north-eastwards across Southeast Arabian Sea towards</p><p>Southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours.</p>.After 14 years, Chennai witnesses rainy Deepavali as heavy rains lash the city.<p>Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from October 24 to October 28 and those who are in the sea have been asked to return by Friday evening. </p><p>Under the influence of the weather systems, several districts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from October 24 to October 28, the IMD said.</p>