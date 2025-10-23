Menu
Rains expected in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka till October 28: IMD

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from October 24 to October 28 and those who are in the sea have been asked to return by Friday evening.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 15:55 IST
