22 juveniles with grave charges escape from rehabilitation centre in Jaipur

The police say the boys fled through the window of the store on the back side of the home and they cut it with a gas-cutter around 5 am in the morning. The police are keeping a watch around the homes of these boys and the probable areas where they could have gone after escaping. But nobody has been caught yet except one. These boys have been staying in this centre for the past two years.

The centre superintendent Manoj Kumar said probably some insider has helped the boys to escape.

But this is not the first time that these juvenile delinquents have fled from this particular centre. In June last year, at least 15 young offenders had escaped through the bathroom window early in the morning again and bolted the rooms of all others from outside.

In 2019, five other inmates in the age group of 11 to 15 had escaped after taking the key from the sleeping guard.