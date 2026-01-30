Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

28-year-old man arrested in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on charges of spying for Pakistan

Technical analysis revealed that the accused was in constant contact with Pakistani handlers through social media.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 14:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsPakistanJaisalmerRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us