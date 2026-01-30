<p>Jaipur: Rajasthan Police has arrested a 28-year-old man from the border district of Jaisalmer on charges of spying for Pakistan's intelligence agency, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused was found to be allegedly involved in anti-national activities and sharing strategically sensitive and confidential information related to the Indian Army across the border, they said.</p>.<p>Additional Director General (Police Intelligence) Prafull Kumar said intelligence agencies in the state are keeping a continuous watch on the activities of Pakistani intelligence networks. During surveillance, inputs were received about suspicious activities of Jhabraram, a resident of the Nedan village under the Sankra police station limits in Pokaran.</p>.Row over 'fake' voter list entries disrupts Rajasthan Assembly proceedings.<p>Technical analysis revealed that the accused was in constant contact with Pakistani handlers through social media, Kumar said.</p>.<p>The police detained him for questioning, during which further revelations came to light. Examination of his mobile phone and technical evidence showed that he had been lured through a honeytrap and financial inducements by Pakistani agencies, following which he started sharing sensitive information related to the Indian Army, the ADG said.</p>.<p>Investigations also revealed that the accused had allegedly shared the OTP of a SIM card issued in his name with Pakistani handlers, enabling them to activate WhatsApp accounts being used for anti-national activities.</p>.Rajasthan: Panchayat official caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe; arrested.<p>Kumar said that after the suspicions were confirmed, the accused was brought to the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur, where he was jointly questioned by multiple agencies.</p>.<p>After the offence was established, a case was registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and he was subsequently arrested on Friday, he added.</p>