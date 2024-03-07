30 lakh vacant government posts will be filled: Rahul Gandhi promises 5 guarantees for Rajasthan youth

Rahul termed this guarantee as 'Pehli naukri pakki' and promised the guarantee of turning apprenticeship into a law like the MNREGA.

Speaking on paper leaks, as the guarantee of 'Paper leak se mukti', Rahul emphasised that his party would bring out a strict law against paper leaks, and the government would conduct all the exams without outsourcing, to do away with any chances of leakage.

He also promised stringent punishment for those indulging in paper leaks despite all the measures.

Rahul also talked about a law for the gig workers, who he said needed social security and better working conditions as lakhs of youths are engaged as gig workers and are part of the emerging gig economy.

Rahul also promised a Rs 5000 crore corpus fund for youths who want to venture into start-ups, and this would be applicable for youths across all districts for a period of five years.

Youths below the age of 40 can avail the start-up fund for their business ventures in any field.

In two of his promised guarantees, Rahul has taken a leaf out from Ashok Gehlot’s government which already passed two important laws on paper leak and gig workers, before they were voted out in December last year.

The Rajasthan Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Unfair Means in Recruitment) (Amendment Bill), 2023, was passed in July last year to deter the paper leak mafia.

The punishment for the crime was increased from earlier 10 years in jail to life imprisonment. The offence has been made cognisable and non-bailable.

Rajasthan is also the first state to pass the Rajasthan Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration and Welfare) Act, 2023, having a welfare board including registration of gig workers, aggregators and primary employers, notifying schemes for social security of registered gig workers.

The act also mandates welfare access to be deposited by the fifth of every calendar month up to maximum of 2 per cent and minimum of 1 per cent of the value of each transaction related to platform-based gig workers. However, rules have not been framed for these laws yet.

In context of the youth voters, at least two crore young electors in the age group 18-29 have been added in the voters list this time out of the whopping 96.88 crore voters, according to the Election Commission (EC).

The Congress is perhaps looking at them with these guarantees.