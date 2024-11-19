Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Ajmer's Hotel Khadim renamed 'Ajaymeru'

The Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) issued the order on Monday following instructions from Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is the MLA from Ajmer North and hails from Ajmer.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 05:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 05:10 IST
India NewsRajasthanAjmerTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us