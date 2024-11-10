Bajrang Dal hosts 'trishul deeksha' for 1,500 volunteers in Rajasthan's Deeg district

<p>Jaipur: Tridents were handed over to 1,500 volunteers in Rajasthan's Deeg district during a "trishul deeksha" programme organised by the Bajrang Dal on Sunday.</p>.<p>Sources said the 'trishuls (tridents)' handed over to the volunteers from Kaman, Sikri, Deeg, Kumher, Nagar Pahari and Khoh were within the stipulated measurement allowed by law.</p>.<p>Vishva Hindu Parishad all-India joint general secretary Surendra Jain was chief guest at the event in Kaman town.</p>.<p>"Kaman is the 'karmabhoomi' of Shri Krishna. Just as Shri Krishna killed demons to protect religion, similarly demonic forces are active all around us even today and there is a need to eliminate them," he said.</p>.<p>He called upon the Bajrang Dal volunteers to protect the country, religion and society by going from village to village and creating public awareness through weekly meetings.</p>.<p>He also called on the volunteers to connect youngsters with the rightwing outfit.</p>.<p>Several Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal leaders were present at the event, said Vishva Hindu Parishad spokesperson Amitosh Pareek. </p>