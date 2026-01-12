<p>Jaipur: Panic gripped parts of Rajasthan's Alwar city on Monday morning after a bomb-like object fitted with a timer was found near a house in a residential locality, police said.</p><p>Teams of the Anti-Terrorism Squad and the bomb disposal squad from Jaipur will be examining the suspicious object, they said.</p>.SC seeks responses on PIL seeking AYUSH doctors be declared as Registered Medical Practitioners.<p>The suspicious object was spotted in Vivekanand Nagar Sector-4 in Aravali Vihar area. Following the discovery, police cordoned off the area and immediately moved the object to an isolated location near Jaisamand dam, about six-and-a-half kilometres from the city, as a precautionary measure.</p><p>Police said the area around the dam has been sealed and public movement restricted while the object is being kept under close watch in an open space.</p>