JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Bus exiting Ajmer parking lot runs over people killing three, many injured

The incident occurred in Rajgarh town under the Nasirabad police station area when the bus was exiting a parking lot near the Bhairu Baba fair.
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 13:56 IST

Follow Us

Jaipur: Three people died and as many were injured on Monday after being run over by a bus in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.

The incident occurred in Rajgarh town under the Nasirabad police station area when the bus was exiting a parking lot near the Bhairu Baba fair.

Local Station House Office Roshan Lal said the accident was probably caused by a brake failure.

Police said two people died on the spot while one more succumbed to injuries during treatment at the JLN Hospital in Ajmer.

A police head constable is also among those injured, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 December 2023, 13:56 IST)
India NewsRajasthanAccidentJaipurAjmerBus

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT