Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Class 11 student booked for raping teen girl, sharing photos online in Rajasthan

According to the complaint filed by the survivor's parents, the incident occurred around 15-20 days ago in a field within the Shivpura police station area.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 14:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 14:44 IST
India NewsCrimeRajasthanMinor rape

Follow us on :

Follow Us