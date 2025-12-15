Class 11 student booked for raping teen girl, sharing photos online in Rajasthan

<p>Jaipur: Police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan/1">Rajasthan</a>'s Pali district have booked an 11th-grade student for allegedly raping a student studying in Class 9 and sharing explicit photos and videos of the incident on social media, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>According to the complaint filed by the survivor's parents, the incident occurred around 15-20 days ago in a field within the Shivpura police station area.</p>.<p>Sojat City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ratanaram Dewasi stated that the parents reported their 14-year-old daughter, a Class 9 student, was allegedly befriended and trapped by an 11th-grade student from her school.</p>.Kerala actor abduction, rape case: Videos of crime accessed illegally during trial, says victim.<p>The accused called the girl to a field and raped her. He then threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the DSP said.</p>.<p>The family stated that the girl looked depressed after the incident. When the parents affectionately asked the reason for her silence, she shared the ordeal, and they approached the police.</p>.<p>A case was registered at the Shivpura police station based on the family's report.</p>.<p>DSP Dewasi further informed that the police got the victim medically examined at Bangar Hospital in Pali on Sunday and have initiated an investigation into the matter.</p>.<p>"The police are investigating the case. The age of the boy accused of rape and sharing photos/videos on social media will be ascertained only after the investigation is complete," he added.</p>