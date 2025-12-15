<p>The Supreme Court on Monday granted interim bail to journalist Mahesh Langa in a money laundering case linked to an alleged financial fraud matter lodged by the Enforcement Directorate at Ahmedabad. </p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pamcholi also ordered day-to-day trial in the case by a special court and asked the journalist not to take any adjournments in the hearing.</p>.SC grants interim bail to Chhattisgarh businessman in money laundering case.<p>The court also asked Langa not to write any article in the newspaper about the sub-judice case against him. </p><p>The bench said if there is any violation of the order, it may consider cancellation of the bail. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Enforcement Directorate, opposed the bail, saying that a journalist extorting money was a serious offence and he did not deserve bail.</p><p>Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the journalist. The bench has now fixed the plea of hearing on January 6 when the ED has to file a status report on the compliance of the bail conditions by Langa.</p><p>"The special court is directed to take up the case on day-to-day basis for considering of charge and if charge is framed recording the statements of all the nine witnesses," the bench ordered.</p><p>The court clarified the petitioner and his counsel are directed to extend full cooperation to the special court, and no adjournment would be sought or permitted on the ground that quashing proceedings are separately pending before the High Court. </p><p>"This condition is imposed for the reason that the High Court has not granted a stay on the trial proceedings. The Directorate of Enforcement shall also cooperate with the Special Judge for taking up the case on day to day basis," the bench said.</p><p>Langa was first arrested in October 2024 in a GST fraud case. The money laundering case against Langa stems from two FIRs filed by Ahmedabad police on charges of fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, cheating and causing wrongful loss of lakhs of rupees to certain people.</p>