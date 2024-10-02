Home
Expert shooter from Hyderabad roped in as search for man-eater leopard in Udaipur continues

The leopard, which has reportedly killed seven people, has not been traced so far.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 16:41 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 16:41 IST
India NewsRajasthanMan-animal conflict

