Farmers take up eco-stewardship in Rajasthan's Baran district

Jaipur: Nandlal Jatav has been growing wheat, mustard, soyabean and gram all his life. A farmer in Shahbad in Rajasthan’s Baran district, his area of expertise was restricted to a few crops grown in the region. Until he came to know of drought-resistant trees that could be grown around his field that would restore the degraded land and also help him earn some extra bucks.

Nandlal is part of a farmer-led plantation project that is encouraging eco-stewardship in states like Rajasthan and Telangana.

Nandlal now has trees like Acacia (Babool), Teak (Sagwan), Shisham and Indian gooseberry (Amla) and also fruit trees like guava and jujube surrounding his field, which would not only improve the quality of his soil, remove carbon and harmful substances from the soil, recharge ground water, purify air, provide oxygen, reduce global warming but overall would have a positive impact on environment.

Baran, primarily a dry area, also witnessed excessively high temperatures this summer season as was prevalent all over Rajasthan. According to globalforestwatch.org, in 2010, Baran had three hectares of tree cover, extending over more than 0.1 per cent of its land area. By 2012, it had lost more one hectare of tree cover, equivalent to 25.5 t of carbon-dioxide emissions.

A study by the Central Ground Water Board on ground water scenario in Baran district says rainfall in the district is the main source of ground water recharge. Due to less rainfall and increased groundwater withdrawals, the groundwater levels are declining in some parts of the district.