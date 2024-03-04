Flyer from Muscat held for smuggling gold worth Rs 61 lakh at Jaipur airport

Jaipur: A passenger on board a flight from Oman’s Muscat was arrested at Jaipur international airport with 1 kg of gold having an estimated value of Rs 61 lakh in the market, a customs department official said Monday.

The passenger reached the airport on Sunday night where customs department officials apprehended him on suspicion, the official said.

The passenger was interrogated and during the search, he was found to be concealing the gold in the form of paste inside socks, the official said.