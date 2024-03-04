JOIN US
Homeindiarajasthan

Flyer from Muscat held for smuggling gold worth Rs 61 lakh at Jaipur airport

Last Updated 04 March 2024, 10:47 IST

Jaipur: A passenger on board a flight from Oman’s Muscat was arrested at Jaipur international airport with 1 kg of gold having an estimated value of Rs 61 lakh in the market, a customs department official said Monday.

The passenger reached the airport on Sunday night where customs department officials apprehended him on suspicion, the official said.

The passenger was interrogated and during the search, he was found to be concealing the gold in the form of paste inside socks, the official said.

The customs official said that the gold weighed about 1 kg and has an estimated value of Rs 61 lakh.

The passenger was arrested and the gold was seized, he said, adding that the accused is being interrogated to know the source and destination of gold smuggling.

(Published 04 March 2024, 10:47 IST)
