india

Former Congress ministers, ex-MLAs join Rajasthan BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Last Updated 10 March 2024, 08:29 IST

Jaipur: Several Congress leaders in Rajasthan, including former ministers Rajendra Yadav and Lal Chand Kataria, joined the BJP here on Sunday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state party chief Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala among other leaders also joined the ruling party in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, state BJP president C P Joshi and Union minister Bhupendra Yadav welcomed them into the party at its state headquarters here.

(Published 10 March 2024, 08:29 IST)
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsRajasthan

