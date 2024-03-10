Former Congress ministers, ex-MLAs join Rajasthan BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Former Congress MLAs Richpal Mirdha, Vijaypal Mirdha, Khiladi Bairwa, former independent MLA Alok Beniwal, former state party chief Seva Dal Suresh Chaudhary, Rampal Sharma and Riju Jhunjhunwala among other leaders also joined the ruling party in the state.