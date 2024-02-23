In bank robbery bid, masked men shoot and injure PNB cashier in Jaipur

Jaipur: Two masked robbers entered a Punjab National Bank branch in Jaipur on Friday, held the staff members at gunpoint and one of them shot and injured the cashier, police said.

The duo have been arrested, they said.

According to the police, they entered the PNB branch in the Jhotwara area of the city to loot cash. They held the staff members at gunpoint and after an argument with cashier Narendra Singh Shekhawat, one of them fired at him.