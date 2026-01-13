Menu
Jaipur: 14 patients shifted out of ICU due to water pipeline leakage at Sawai Man Singh hospital

Hospital staff said nearly six inches of water accumulated inside the ICU.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 10:07 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 10:07 IST
India NewsJaipurHospitalpipelineICU

