<p>Kota: A woman has been booked for acid attack on a stray dog here, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused has been identified as Kanchan Bai, resident of Balita road in Kota city.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against Bai at Kunhadi police station under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday night, based on a complaint filed by Lokesh Pareek, a city resident.</p>.<p>According to Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj, the accused woman allegedly attacked a dog on her street on September 24. The dog, which was critically injured, was rescued by an animal activist.</p>.<p>Pareek approached police on Tuesday night with a video of the incident and filed a complaint, the CI said, adding that further investigation is underway. </p>