Light showers in parts of Rajasthan, more rain likely over weekend

Last Updated 02 December 2023, 10:34 IST

Jaipur: Several parts in Rajasthan received light rain in the last 24 hours due to a western disturbance, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

Due to another western disturbance expected from December 3-4, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder in some parts of Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions of Eastern Rajasthan, it added.

According to Meteorological Centre Jaipur, rain was recorded at isolated places in Jhalawar, Banswara and Baran districts in the last 24 hours. Aklera in Jhalawar was the wettest in the state with 32 mm of rainfall, MeT data recorded till 8 am showed.

Meanwhile, Sangaria in Hanumangarh on Saturday recorded the lowest temperature of 8.6 degree Celsius, followed by Sikar where the night temperature was 9.5 degree Celsius.

(Published 02 December 2023, 10:34 IST)
