Lok Sabha elections: In fresh list, BJP drops 2 more MPs in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The BJP dropped two incumbent MPs — Jaskaur Meena from Dausa (ST reserved constituency) and Manoj Rajoria from Karauli-Dholpur (SC reserved constituency) — in its fresh list of Rajasthan candidates declared on Tuesday.

The party has introduced new but experienced faces in their places. BJP has chosen Kanhaiyalal Meena for Dausa and Indu Devi Jatav for Dholpur-Karauli. Both the constituencies vote on April 19.

BJP has now declared the names of 24 constituencies out of the total 25 constituencies of Rajasthan.

Kanhaiyalal Meena, 70, is an experienced BJP hand. Apart from being a four time legislator, he has been a minister of sports. He lost the 2018 elections and did not get a ticket for 2023 assembly elections. He has been active in the state BJP unit and has no rivals. He would be contesting against 63-year-old Murari Lal Meena of Congress.