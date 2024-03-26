Lok Sabha elections: In fresh list, BJP drops 2 more MPs in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The BJP dropped two incumbent MPs — Jaskaur Meena from Dausa (ST reserved constituency) and Manoj Rajoria from Karauli-Dholpur (SC reserved constituency) — in its fresh list of Rajasthan candidates declared on Tuesday.
The party has introduced new but experienced faces in their places. BJP has chosen Kanhaiyalal Meena for Dausa and Indu Devi Jatav for Dholpur-Karauli. Both the constituencies vote on April 19.
BJP has now declared the names of 24 constituencies out of the total 25 constituencies of Rajasthan.
Kanhaiyalal Meena, 70, is an experienced BJP hand. Apart from being a four time legislator, he has been a minister of sports. He lost the 2018 elections and did not get a ticket for 2023 assembly elections. He has been active in the state BJP unit and has no rivals. He would be contesting against 63-year-old Murari Lal Meena of Congress.
Indu Devi Jatav, 36, is a young, fresh, woman face for BJP. She has been the pradhan of Karauli Panchayat Samiti from 2015 to 2020. And also the chief of the district Mahila Morcha. BJP’s promise of inducting more women in the political sphere and the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, seems to have favoured Indu Devi’s candidature. Also, her grassroots work and mass connect may be the other factors.
BJP till now has dropped 10 incumbent MPs from the list. These names include Kanakmal Katara ( Banswara-ST), Ranjita Koli (Bharatpur-SC), Rahul Kaswan (Churu), Devji Patel (Jalore-Sirohi), Arjunlal Meena (Udaipur-ST), Ramcharan Bohra (Jaipur) , Narendra Kumar (Jhunjhunu), Nihalchand Meghwal (Ganganagar), Manoj Rajoriya (Dholpur-Karauli) and Jaskaur Meena (Dausa-ST)
