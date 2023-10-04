Man in 'Money Heist' costume at Jaipur mall showering notes, arrested

Two days after making an appearance at two city malls in a Money Heist-style mask and standing atop a car, tossing hundreds of notes in the denomination of Rs 20 into the air, a 28-year-old social media influencer was arrested by the police, TOI reported.
The man has been identified as Ajay Sharma, a local of the Pratap Nagar neighborhood of the city, according to DCP (East) Gyan Chandra Yadav.
The initial investigation suggested that the man's goal was to recreate a scene from the Money Heist web series, DCP Yadav added, confirming that the notes used by the man were fake.
Sharma went to City Pulse and Gaurav Tower malls in the city on October 1 to gather content for an Instagram reel, according to DCP Yadav.
Yadav claimed that after the video went viral, police launched an investigation to determine his whereabouts. Police identified the vehicle registration number from the video and subsequently summoned the accused, followed by his arrest on Tuesday. Ajay Sharma was booked for disturbing the peace and violating the Motor Vehicle Act.
DCP Yadav also claimed that Ajay Sharma also took his father’s car to the mall and said that the notes he threw were toy notes. Further probe was under way, Yadav added.