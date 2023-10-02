Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Man slits his throat after killing woman in Jaipur’s Harmada

While Jyoti Saini was declared dead at a hospital, Kishan Saini (26) is undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, Harmada SHO Himmat Singh said.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 16:53 IST

Follow Us

A man slit his throat allegedly after killing a 23-year-old woman in Harmada area here on Monday, police said.

While Jyoti Saini was declared dead at a hospital, Kishan Saini (26) is undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, Harmada SHO Himmat Singh said.

The duo was found in a pool of blood at an abandoned place near Loha Mandi and immediately rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that as per preliminary probe, the matter appears to be of a love affair.

The family members of the two have been informed and further probe is underway, the SHO said.

The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 16:53 IST)
India NewsRajasthanmurderCrimes

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT