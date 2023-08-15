Mother-of-two from Rajasthan 'elopes' to Kuwait with Muslim friend

The woman's husband Mukesh Patidar, who works in Mumbai, lodged a missing person's complaint at Chitri police station on July 15. Mukesh Patidar, who shared a son and a daughter with Deepika Patidar, told reporters on Monday that Haidar brainwashed his wife and converted her to Islam. Haidar is a resident of Himmat Nagar in Gujarat, the police said. The woman often visited Khed Brahma in Gujarat's Sabar Kantha to meet Haidar. It was later found that he took her to Kuwait, Chitri SHO Govind Singh said.