<p>A 9-year-old girl studying in Class 4, died after jumping off the fourth floor of her school in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jaipur">Jaipur</a>. Police said the CCTV footage showed her peers walking normally as she climbed over the railing and fell to her death.</p><p>She was rushed to a hospital nearby, where the doctors declared her dead, <em>NDTV</em> <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/class-4-girl-jumps-to-death-in-jaipur-school-no-bloodstains-at-site-9557644">said </a>quoting Lakhan Khatana, Mansarovar Station House Officer (SHO).</p><p>When the police personnel reached the scene, they found the area where she fell was cleaned with no visible bloodstains, the report said.</p><p>Her parents have filed an FIR against the administration of the school. They flagged the suspicious circumstances around her death, and called for a probe into any involvement of the staff, teachers, and management. </p><p>The girl was a student in Jaipur's Neerja Modi School. "They completely disregarded the education department. The representative of principal Indu Dave did not even answer our call," NDTV quoted District Education Officer Ram Niwas Sharma as saying.</p><p>The nine-year-old was the only child to her parents. Her father works in a private company, and her mother is a bank employee. The family resides in the SFS area that comes under Mansarovar police station limits. </p>