Rajasthan Animal Welfare Board to be named after green crusader Amrita Devi

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement at the 14th meeting of the State Wildlife Board on August 26 night.
Last Updated 27 August 2023, 07:57 IST

The Animal Welfare Board in Rajasthan will be named after Amrita Devi, a Bishnoi woman who sacrificed her life in 1730 while protecting khejri trees in Jodhpur.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement at the 14th meeting of the State Wildlife Board on Saturday night. 

Gehlot said the sacrifice of Amrita Devi inspires everyone to protect the environment.

Khejri is the state tree of Rajasthan.

At the meeting, the chief minister also said that the state government will write a letter to the Central government urging that more lions be brought to the state.   

Gehlot asserted that due to the policies of the state government, the number of tigers in the state has increased to more than 100.

Due to efforts of our government, the rating of Ranthambore and Sariska Tiger Reserve has improved in the review report released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority in 2022, he said.

Of the total 29 conservation reserves in the state, 16 have been created during the tenure of the current government, the chief minister added.

